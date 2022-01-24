‘Chief Chat’ Now Available on YouTube and Spotify

Courtesy Photo | Fans of “Chief Chat,” the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s award-winning...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Fans of “Chief Chat,” the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s award-winning military-exclusive broadcast, now have more options for tuning in as all episodes are now available on YouTube and Spotify. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Fans of “Chief Chat,” the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s award-winning military-exclusive broadcast, now have more options for tuning in as all episodes are now available on YouTube and Spotify.



Viewers can catch their favorite celebrities, military leaders, athletes, musicians and more by subscribing on YouTube to the “Chief Chat” channel to receive updates, keep track of upcoming guests and binge on more than 150 previous episodes.



“Chief Chat” fans can download podcast episodes on Spotify and listen in the car, the gym or on the go.



“We’re thrilled to be able to offer ‘Chief Chat’ to a wider audience to make it easier to access the show,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor and the “Chief” in “Chief Chat.” “Whether you’re at home or the car, you won’t have to miss an episode with these new options.”



Since the show’s 2020 debut, 155 military leaders, celebrities, athletes, musicians, authors and more have joined the show as an exclusive way to connect with the military community. “Chief Chat” guests have included Mark Wahlberg, Matthew McConaughey, Mayim Bialik, Vera Wang, Mark Cuban, Kristin Chenoweth and Gary Sinise. Military leaders that have joined the show include Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne Bass, Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston and Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force Roger Towberman.



Upcoming guests on “Chief Chat,” which was recognized by PRNEWS as 2021 Digital + Social Media Award honorable mention winner for Best Use of Facebook for community engagement, include “NCIS: Los Angeles” actor Gerald McRaney; author, journalist and musician Mitch Albom; and actress, TV show host, director and author Alison Sweeney.



Viewers can watch new interviews live Tuesdays or Thursdays at 11 a.m. Central on the Exchange’s Facebook page—a chance for the military community to ask military leaders and celebrities questions in real time. Previous episodes and current guest schedule can be found on the Exchange’s Chief Chat Hub page.