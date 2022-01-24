‘Chief Chat’ Now Available on YouTube and Spotify

Fans of “Chief Chat,” the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s award-winning military-exclusive broadcast, now have more options for tuning in as all episodes are now available on YouTube and Spotify.

