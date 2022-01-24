Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ‘Chief Chat’ Now Available on YouTube and Spotify

    ‘Chief Chat’ Now Available on YouTube and Spotify

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Fans of “Chief Chat,” the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s award-winning military-exclusive broadcast, now have more options for tuning in as all episodes are now available on YouTube and Spotify.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 10:52
    Photo ID: 7020048
    VIRIN: 220124-D-ZZ999-0001
    Resolution: 4800x2700
    Size: 917 KB
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Chief Chat’ Now Available on YouTube and Spotify, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    &lsquo;Chief Chat&rsquo; Now Available on YouTube and Spotify

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT