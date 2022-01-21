Empire State of Mind

Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Jie Luo was born and raised in Handan, China. As he grew up, was driven from a young age to do more with his life. By the time he was 20, he had immigrated to Queens, New York, and was continuing his college law studies, which he started in China. But after a short time living in the city, he decided it was time for another change.



After moving to the U.S., he learned very quickly that the Chinese legal system he had studied was very different from the one in America. On top of this, he was struggling to settle into a new culture and speak fluently in English. Luckily, he had a friend who recommended an option that would change his life.



“I was lost for quite a while,” Luo said. “But I had a friend who told me maybe the Navy was a good fit for me.”



After going into his local recruiting station, he made the decision to join the Navy. Instead of pursuing a job as a legalman, Luo decided to try something completely different and joined as an electrician’s mate.



He started his new path in life and departed for Recruit Training Command in April 2015. After graduating accessions and technical school in Great Lakes, Illinois, he was ready to go to his first ship. He served on board USS Leyte Gulf (CG-55) for five years and after completing his sea duty, he made the decision to come back to where his adventure began.



“After my first sea tour, I decided to come back to NYC and got selected for a recruiting assignment at Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Empire State,” Luo said.



Luo was excited to come back to his old neighborhood and begin sharing the Navy mission and showing his community the opportunities the Navy has to offer.



“I wanted to come back to Flushing, New York, to show my generation and all the immigrants that there are more opportunities in the United States,” Luo said. “Joining the Navy can be a life changing decision. You can have a better future and your American dream can become true as well.”



At NTAG Empire State, Luo hit the ground running and proved in a short time that he would be an excellent recruiter. As a Navy talent scout, he recruited over 60 high quality candidates into the Navy. He earned Fiscal Year 21 Diversity Recruiter of the Year and as station lead petty officer, his station earned Fiscal Year 21 Large Station of the Year, Fiscal Year 21 Division of the Year and Fiscal Year 21 Large Station of the Year for Region East.



Luo is proud of what he does and likes to credit the Navy for his successes and where he is today.



“The Navy has helped build my personality and made me mentally stronger,” Luo said. “The Navy has given me the opportunity to achieve my goals. Everything is possible. You just have to put in the effort. Then you will achieve your goals.”



