Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Jie Luo, a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Empire State, is featured as Recruiter in the Spotlight.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2022 16:03
|Photo ID:
|7018462
|VIRIN:
|220121-N-BM466-1001
|Resolution:
|3841x2385
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|GARDEN CITY, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Empire State of Mind, by CPO Kristopher Regan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
