NEXCOM’s Rich Honiball Again Receives Top Marketer Award

Photo By Kristine Sturkie | For the second year in a row, Rich Honiball, Executive Vice President, Global Chief...... read more read more Photo By Kristine Sturkie | For the second year in a row, Rich Honiball, Executive Vice President, Global Chief Merchandising & Marketing Officer for the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) was awarded a 2022 OnCon Icon Award, Top 100 Marketer Award. The 2021 Awards were presented virtually on Jan. 19, 2022. NEXCOM is comprised of 16,000 personnel worldwide facilitating seven business lines, NEX retail stores, Navy Lodge Program, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Ships Store Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Uniform Program Management Office and Telecommunications Program Office. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

For the second year in a row, Rich Honiball, Executive Vice President, Global Chief Merchandising & Marketing Officer for the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) was awarded a 2022 OnCon Icon Award, Top 100 Marketer Award. The 2021 Awards were presented virtually on Jan. 19, 2022.



“I couldn’t be more proud of Rich as he is once again named a top marketer within the retail industry,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer of NEXCOM. “With the pandemic going into its third year, Rich and his team have continued to pivot and create new and exciting marketing plans to keep our patrons interested, engaged and up-to-date on important information. His expertise in retail merchandising and marketing has been a great benefit to all our NEX patrons around the world.”



During 2021, Honiball and his team executed several exciting initiatives, including the successful launch the NEXt LEVEL REWARDS program, which has been very well received by patrons and exceeded all expectations. The team has expanded NEXCOM’s digital capabilities and customer engagement is at an all-time high with continued growth with its virtual events including 5K runs, baking and BBQ competitions and exclusive concerts. In addition, his team coordinated a Veterans Day event within the military resale community, and created the “We Believe” holiday campaign for NEX locations worldwide.



“I am honored to once again receive the OnCon Top 100 Marketer Award,” said Honiball. “The team here at NEXCOM worked very hard this past year to ensure our NEX customers stayed involved and engaged during the pandemic. We serve the best customers in the world and it is a privilege to work every day on their behalf.”



The OnCon Icon Awards recognize the top professionals and vendors in the world in the categories of marketing, human resources and legal. The OnCon Top 100 Marketer Award is given to an executive who has made a considerable impact on their organization and made strong contributions to their professional community through thought leadership.