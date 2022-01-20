NEXCOM’s Honiball again receives Top Marketer Award

For the second year in a row, Rich Honiball, Executive Vice President, Global Chief Merchandising & Marketing Officer for the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) was awarded a 2022 OnCon Icon Award, Top 100 Marketer Award. The 2021 Awards were presented virtually on Jan. 19, 2022. NEXCOM is comprised of 16,000 personnel worldwide facilitating seven business lines, NEX retail stores, Navy Lodge Program, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Ships Store Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Uniform Program Management Office and Telecommunications Program Office. (U.S. Navy photo)
NEXCOM’s Rich Honiball Again Receives Top Marketer Award
