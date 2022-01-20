Bipartisan bills support Nashville District projects

Photo By Leon Roberts | Construction crews excavate at the Kentucky Lock Addition Project in Grand Rivers,...... read more read more Photo By Leon Roberts | Construction crews excavate at the Kentucky Lock Addition Project in Grand Rivers, Kentucky. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District has received funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to complete the project. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Jan. 20, 2022) – The U.S. Army announced yesterday the Civil Works studies, projects, and programs that the Corps of Engineers would implement in Fiscal Year 2022 with the $22.81 billion in supplemental funding provided in two recently enacted laws — the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act; and the 2022 Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.



The spend plan supports the Administration’s focus on current fiscal year 2022 spending. Future announcements will provide spend plans for subsequent years. Each spend plan will be in continued support of Administration goals of expanded access to America’s ports through dredging, as well as building resilience in the face of global climate change, while benefitting economically disadvantaged communities and regions, and advancing environmental justice.



“The Army will work with community partners to leverage these historic Civil Works funds for investments that strengthen national supply chains through our commercial navigation mission, help communities impacted by climate change to increase their resiliency, advance environmental justice, and invest in communities that have too often been left behind,” said The Honorable Michael L. Connor, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works.



In the Nashville District, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Public Law 117-58, is funding construction of the Kentucky Lock Addition Project in Grand Rivers, Kentucky, to its completion with $465,492,000 being appropriated to close out the project. The bill is also providing $2,481,295 to complete the design and initiate construction of a wastewater infrastructure plan in Lee County, Virginia.



“Kentucky Lock has received full funding in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to complete the lock addition project. With this funding, the Nashville District will be able to exercise the remaining options on the ongoing Downstream Lock Monoliths contract, and then perform follow-on construction of lock buildings, bridges and approach walls to complete the project,” said Jonathan Jarrett, Nashville District Programs Management Section chief.



The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act also addressed the Nashville District Continuing Authorities Program. The appropriation provided $50,000 to complete a feasibility study in Carthage, Tennessee, to protect a large raw material holding tank and prevent it from failing, which could release pollutants into the Cumberland River; $2.5 million to continue construction of flood risk management in Mouse Creek in Cleveland, Tennessee; $650,000 for pre-construction engineering and design and to initiate construction of flood risk management on Richland Creek in Nashville, Tennessee; and $900,000 to continue pre-construction engineering and design of flood risk management on Mill Creek, also in Nashville. These funds will be used to advance projects that save lives and protect property from the devastation of flooding.



The Nashville District’s also received appropriations for Operations and Maintenance from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2022, which is Division B of Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act, 2022, Public Law 117-43.



Tavis Hanley, Nashville District Management Support Branch chief, said a total of $25,355,000 is going toward operations and maintenance from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. A total of $375,565,000 is going toward operations and maintenance from the Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. In total, $400,920,000 is appropriated for operations and maintenance, he said.



This is a list of operations and maintenance projects being funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.



Barkley Dam: Replace storm damaged powerhouse roof: $940,000

Barkley Dam: Rehabilitate spillway gates’ mechanical and electrical components: $5.6 million

Center Hill Lake: Pave Johnson’s Chapel Recreation Area entrance: $125,000

Center Hill Lake: Pave Floating Mill Campground access road: $250,000

Center Hill Lake: Pave Holmes Creek Recreation Area entrance: $350,000

Cordell Hull Dam: Powerplant supervisory control and data acquisition: $1.7 million

Cordell Hull Lake: Salt Lick Campground electric line replacement: $300,000

Cordell Hull Lake: Sanitary facilities at Defeated Creek Day Use Recreation Area: $400,000

Cordell Hull Lake: Pollinator enhancement to four acres benefitting wildlife species: $75,000

Dale Hollow Dam: Repair spillway bridge deck: $615,000

Dale Hollow Lake: Repair Pleasant Grove public road and parking lot: $500,000

Dale Hollow Lake: Design acquisition for replacement of sewer outfalls at Obey River Campground: $3 million

J. Percy Priest Dam: Replace spillway gate chains: $1.2 million

Lake Barkley: Paving at Coleman Bridge: $45,000

Lake Barkley: Paving at Calhoun Hill: $45,000

Lake Barkley: Paving at Hurricane Creek: $185,000

Lake Barkley: Replace sanitary facilities at Linton Recreation Area: $225,000

Middlesboro, Kentucky: Channel sedimentation ongoing contract options: $1.8 million

Middlesboro, Kentucky: Storm damage repair: $350,000

Old Hickory Dam: Powerplant supervisory control and data acquisition: $2.2 million

Wolf Creek Dam: Replace protective coating of bridge section: $650,000

Wolf Creek Dam: Replace concrete deck of bridge and dam section: $2 million

Wolf Creek Dam: Powerplant supervisory control and data acquisition: $2.8 million



This is a list of operations and maintenance projects being funded by the Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.



Center Hill Dam: Full spillway gate replacement: $172.6 million

Lake Barkley: Dredging of secondary navigation channels for safe access to lake/river: $640,000

Lake Barkley: Emergency funding, Kentucky tornado damage, cleanup government property riparian zone: $275,000

Lake Barkley: Emergency funding, Kentucky tornado damage; inspection, maintenance, re-establishment of project fee boundary devastated by tornado: $50,000

Wolf Creek Dam: Full spillway gate replacement: $202 million



The Nashville District touches seven states, covers 59,000 square miles, operates and maintains 1,175 commercially navigable river miles, almost 10 percent of the total within the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The district operates and maintains 10 dams in the Cumberland River Basin, and 14 navigation lock projects – nine on the Tennessee River and four on the Cumberland River, and 146 recreation areas, 25 developed campgrounds and primitive camping areas in Kentucky and Tennessee.



Lt. Col. Joseph Sahl, Nashville District commander, said there are aging facilities and critical infrastructure within the district, and these bills are providing much-needed funding for construction projects, and for operations and maintenance. He added that these funds are also about studies that create solutions to modern problems in a new way, as the Corps continues to seek innovative approaches and new partnerships to solve water resource problems.



“The funding appropriations for projects like the Kentucky Lock Addition Project make it possible for the Nashville District team to move forward to execute and deliver these projects that are vital to the region and nation,” Sahl said.



