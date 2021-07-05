Construction crews excavate at the Kentucky Lock Addition Project in Grand Rivers, Kentucky. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District has received funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to complete the project. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)
|05.07.2021
|01.20.2022 17:01
|7017314
|210507-A-EO110-1010
|4032x2268
|7.17 MB
|GRAND RIVERS, KY, US
|1
|1
This work, Bipartisan bills support Nashville District projects, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Bipartisan bills support Nashville District projects
