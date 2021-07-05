Construction crews excavate at the Kentucky Lock Addition Project in Grand Rivers, Kentucky. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District has received funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to complete the project. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2021 Date Posted: 01.20.2022 17:01 Photo ID: 7017314 VIRIN: 210507-A-EO110-1010 Resolution: 4032x2268 Size: 7.17 MB Location: GRAND RIVERS, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bipartisan bills support Nashville District projects, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.