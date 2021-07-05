Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bipartisan bills support Nashville District projects

    GRAND RIVERS, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Construction crews excavate at the Kentucky Lock Addition Project in Grand Rivers, Kentucky. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District has received funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to complete the project. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

    USACE
    Kentucky
    Corps of Engineers
    Construction
    Grand Rivers
    Kentucky Lock Addition Project

