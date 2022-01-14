USS Nevada Visits Guam

The U.S. Navy ballistic-missile submarine USS Nevada (SSBN 733) arrived at Apra Harbor, Guam Jan. 15. This port visit to Guam reflects the United States’ commitment to the Indo-Pacific region, and complements the many exercises, operations, training, and military cooperation activities conducted by Strategic Forces to ensure they are available and ready to operate around the globe at any time.
Nevada, homeported in Naval Base Kitsap, Wash., is an Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine. It is an undetectable launch platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles, providing the United States with its most survivable leg of the nuclear triad.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2022 21:12
|Story ID:
|412953
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|82
|Downloads:
|0
