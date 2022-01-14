Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Nevada Visits Guam

    USS Nevada Visits Guam

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Victoria Kinney | The U.S. Navy ballistic-missile submarine USS Nevada (SSBN 733) arrives at Naval Base...... read more read more

    GUAM

    01.14.2022

    Courtesy Story

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    The U.S. Navy ballistic-missile submarine USS Nevada (SSBN 733) arrived at Apra Harbor, Guam Jan. 15. This port visit to Guam reflects the United States’ commitment to the Indo-Pacific region, and complements the many exercises, operations, training, and military cooperation activities conducted by Strategic Forces to ensure they are available and ready to operate around the globe at any time.

    Nevada, homeported in Naval Base Kitsap, Wash., is an Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine. It is an undetectable launch platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles, providing the United States with its most survivable leg of the nuclear triad.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022 21:12
    Story ID: 412953
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 82
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Nevada Visits Guam, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    USS Nevada Visits Guam
    USS Nevada Visits Guam
    USS Nevada Visits Guam
    USS Nevada Visits Guam
    USS Nevada Visits Guam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Nevada (SSBN 733)

    TAGS

    Guam
    Nevada
    ballistic-missile
    submarine
    SSBN 733
    Ohio-class

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT