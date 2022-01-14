USS Nevada Visits Guam

The U.S. Navy ballistic-missile submarine USS Nevada (SSBN 733) arrives at Naval Base Guam, Jan. 15. The port visit strengthens cooperation between the United States and allies in the region, demonstrating U.S. capability, flexibility, readiness, and continuing commitment to Indo-Pacific regional security and stability. USS Nevada, homeported in Naval Base Kitsap, Wash., is an Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine, an undetectable launch platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles, providing the United States with its most important survivable leg of the nuclear triad. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Kinney)

