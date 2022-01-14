Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Nevada Visits Guam [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Nevada Visits Guam

    GUAM

    01.14.2022

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    The U.S. Navy ballistic-missile submarine USS Nevada (SSBN 733) arrives at Naval Base Guam, Jan. 15. The port visit strengthens cooperation between the United States and allies in the region, demonstrating U.S. capability, flexibility, readiness, and continuing commitment to Indo-Pacific regional security and stability. USS Nevada, homeported in Naval Base Kitsap, Wash., is an Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine, an undetectable launch platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles, providing the United States with its most important survivable leg of the nuclear triad. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Darek Leary)

