It Matters Where You Shop: Exchange Everyday Savings Help Military Shoppers’ Budgets

DALLAS – Military shoppers can resolve to trim their budgets this new year through their earned Army & Air Force Exchange Service benefit.



At Exchange stores worldwide and at ShopMyExchange.com, authorized shoppers receive tax-free shopping and military-exclusive pricing—benefits that make a difference every day.



“Sticking to a budget can be difficult and your Exchange benefit is here to help,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Service members, retirees, Veterans, families and DoD and Coast Guard civilians can find everyday savings at their Exchange on the items they need.”



Exchange-exclusive brands offer shoppers the same quality and selection of national brands at a lower cost. The military community can also find savings on name-brand items in clothing, kitchenware, home goods, health and beauty, electronic accessories and snacks.



The MILITARY STAR® card provides even more ways to save, including:

• 5 cents off per gallon at Exchange fuel locations.

• 10% off at Exchange restaurants.

• Free shipping on ShopMyExchange.com and myNavyExchange.com orders.

• 2% rewards points in-store and online. Shoppers receive a $20 reward every 2,000 points.

• Interest-free Military Clothing plan.



The MILITARY STAR card offers budgeting tools such as Pay Your Way Plans, which offer fixed monthly payments at reduced interest. A reduced-interest policy is also available for all eligible deployed service members. The card never charges any annual, late or over-limit fees and offers the same low APR for all cardholders. New cardholders receive 10% off their first-day purchases, and the card is accepted at all military exchanges and commissaries.



Online shoppers, including all honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to tax-free shop on ShopMyExchange.com, receive the same military-exclusive prices found in stores.



When shoppers purchase from the Exchange, they’re not just saving—they’re giving. 100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested in the military community, including through support of critical Quality-of-Life programs such as Child, Youth and School Services; Armed Forces Recreation Centers; and more. In the last 10 years, the Exchange benefit has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for these programs.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2022 Date Posted: 01.13.2022 12:22 Story ID: 412861 Location: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, It Matters Where You Shop: Exchange Everyday Savings Help Military Shoppers’ Budgets, by Chris Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.