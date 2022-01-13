Military shoppers can resolve to trim their budgets this new year through their earned Army & Air Force Exchange Service benefit.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 12:22
|Photo ID:
|7010539
|VIRIN:
|220113-D-ZZ999-0001
|Resolution:
|4800x2700
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, It Matters Where You Shop: Exchange Everyday Savings Help Military Shoppers’ Budgets, by Chris Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
It Matters Where You Shop: Exchange Everyday Savings Help Military Shoppers’ Budgets
LEAVE A COMMENT