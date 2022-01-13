Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    It Matters Where You Shop: Exchange Everyday Savings Help Military Shoppers’ Budgets

    It Matters Where You Shop: Exchange Everyday Savings Help Military Shoppers’ Budgets

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Chris Ward 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Military shoppers can resolve to trim their budgets this new year through their earned Army & Air Force Exchange Service benefit.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 12:22
    Photo ID: 7010539
    VIRIN: 220113-D-ZZ999-0001
    Resolution: 4800x2700
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, It Matters Where You Shop: Exchange Everyday Savings Help Military Shoppers’ Budgets, by Chris Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    It Matters Where You Shop: Exchange Everyday Savings Help Military Shoppers&rsquo; Budgets

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT