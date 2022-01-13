LRC Rheinland-Pfalz’s purchasing agent provides the missing link to their success

Photo By Cameron Porter | Hans Spanier is a purchasing agent in plans and operations, Logistics Readiness Center...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Hans Spanier is a purchasing agent in plans and operations, Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. He said LRC Rheinland-Pfalz is more than just another organization or unit. It’s his family, and as the LRC Rheinland-Pfalz purchasing agent he provides the missing link to their success. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Name: Hans Spanier



Job title: Purchasing Agent



Assigned: Plans and Operations, Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz, 405th Army Field Support Brigade



Location: Daenner Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany



Experience: I’ve been working for over six years at LRC Rheinland-Pfalz as the purchasing agent in plans and operations. Before this I worked at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center as a hand receipt manager for nearly six years. I also worked for various Army units and organizations in the Kaiserslautern Military Community from 1980 to 1996, but I took a break from the Army from 1996 to 2008 to open a fitness and sports facility in Landstuhl with my wife.



Hometown: Landstuhl, Germany



Q: Can you explain what you do and what you are responsible for at LRC Rheinland-Pfalz?



A: I am responsible for getting price quotes and making purchases for supplies and equipment for LRC Rheinland-Pfalz. This includes the headquarters, the dining facility, the transportation motor pool, and many other facilities and services within LRC Rheinland-Pfalz. I also track and receive incoming shipments of supplies and equipment that was ordered, and I manage a $25,000 government purchase card. I maintain a very detailed and comprehensive documentation system and process to ensure all required purchases are made on time to support LRC Rheinland-Pfalz and its mission. I am also responsible for key control, and I maintain and manage a robust hand receipt.



Q: Why is the service you provide so important?



A: I take care of everyone from LRC Rheinland-Pfalz who comes to me with valid and justified equipment and supply needs. My job is important because I am supporting the LRC Rheinland-Pfalz team and their mission. Everything that comes across my desk affects the mission. In order for LRC Rheinland-Pfalz to be successful, it needs the right equipment and the right supplies at the right time. As the LRC Rheinland-Pfalz purchasing agent, I provide the missing link to our success as an organization supporting U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz.



Q: What do you enjoy about your job, and what motivates you?



A: I honestly feel like I was adopted by LRC Rheinland-Pfalz. They are my adopted family, and I really appreciate them. It’s not just another organization or unit. LRC Rheinland-Pfalz is a family. I have a lot of co-workers who I enjoy, who I respect, and who I am very good friends with. I go and talk with my supervisor on a regular basis if I have challenges or issues. The door is always open if I need help or just need to talk. I am honored and proud to be a member of my LRC Rheinland-Pfalz family.



LRC Rheinland-Pfalz and 405th AFSB: LRC Rheinland-Pfalz is one of seven LRCs under the command and control of the 405th AFSB. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, transportation and food service management as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, and non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Rheinland-Pfalz directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of USAG Rheinland-Pfalz. LRC Rheinland-Pfalz reports to the 405th AFSB, which is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.