    LRC Rheinland-Pfalz’s purchasing agent provides the missing link to their success

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Hans Spanier is a purchasing agent in plans and operations, Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. He said LRC Rheinland-Pfalz is more than just another organization or unit. It’s his family, and as the LRC Rheinland-Pfalz purchasing agent he provides the missing link to their success. (Photo illustration by Cameron Porter)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 08:22
    Photo ID: 7009557
    VIRIN: 220113-A-SM279-095
    Resolution: 1446x2016
    Size: 206.18 KB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRC Rheinland-Pfalz’s purchasing agent provides the missing link to their success, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LRC Rheinland-Pfalz&rsquo;s purchasing agent provides the missing link to their success

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    PeopleFirst
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    OperationalizeAMC

