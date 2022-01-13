Hans Spanier is a purchasing agent in plans and operations, Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. He said LRC Rheinland-Pfalz is more than just another organization or unit. It’s his family, and as the LRC Rheinland-Pfalz purchasing agent he provides the missing link to their success. (Photo illustration by Cameron Porter)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 08:22
|Photo ID:
|7009557
|VIRIN:
|220113-A-SM279-095
|Resolution:
|1446x2016
|Size:
|206.18 KB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LRC Rheinland-Pfalz’s purchasing agent provides the missing link to their success, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LRC Rheinland-Pfalz’s purchasing agent provides the missing link to their success
LEAVE A COMMENT