Exchange Shoppers Can Win $4,500 in Gift Cards Ahead of the Big Game

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2022

    Story by Keiana Holleman 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    DALLAS – Military football fans can kick off the new year right by winning a $1,500 Exchange gift card that can go toward the purchase a big screen TV ahead of the big game.

    Through Feb. 3, authorized shoppers 18 and older can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes and enter to win their share of $4,500 in gift cards in the Mars Big Game sweepstakes. Three grand-prize winners will each receive a $1,500 gift card that can be used to purchase the TV at their local Exchange or on ShopMyExchange.com.

    “Don’t fumble around and miss out on entering this sweepstakes,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “Football brings us all together and the Exchange is excited to play a part in bringing the big game to the military community.”

    Honorably discharged Veterans and Department of Defense civilians with shopping privileges are also eligible to enter. No purchase is necessary to win, and entrants need not be present to win. Winners will be selected on or about Feb. 11.

    Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.

