Exchange Shoppers Can Win $4,500 in Gift Cards Ahead of the Big Game

DALLAS – Military football fans can kick off the new year right by winning a $1,500 Exchange gift card that can go toward the purchase a big screen TV ahead of the big game.



Through Feb. 3, authorized shoppers 18 and older can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes and enter to win their share of $4,500 in gift cards in the Mars Big Game sweepstakes. Three grand-prize winners will each receive a $1,500 gift card that can be used to purchase the TV at their local Exchange or on ShopMyExchange.com.



“Don’t fumble around and miss out on entering this sweepstakes,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “Football brings us all together and the Exchange is excited to play a part in bringing the big game to the military community.”



Honorably discharged Veterans and Department of Defense civilians with shopping privileges are also eligible to enter. No purchase is necessary to win, and entrants need not be present to win. Winners will be selected on or about Feb. 11.



