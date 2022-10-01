Go big or go home! Military football fans worldwide can win a $1,500 Exchange gift card to go toward the purchase a big screen TV ahead of the big game. @shopmyexchange shoppers can enter for a chance to win in the Mars Big Game Sweepstakes now through Feb. 3.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2022 Date Posted: 01.10.2022 13:46 Photo ID: 7006657 VIRIN: 220110-D-DO482-0001 Resolution: 433x549 Size: 89.86 KB Location: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exchange Shoppers Can Win $4,500 in Gift Cards Ahead of the Big Game, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.