    Exchange Shoppers Can Win $4,500 in Gift Cards Ahead of the Big Game

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2022

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Go big or go home! Military football fans worldwide can win a $1,500 Exchange gift card to go toward the purchase a big screen TV ahead of the big game. @shopmyexchange shoppers can enter for a chance to win in the Mars Big Game Sweepstakes now through Feb. 3.

