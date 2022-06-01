MINOT AIR FORCE BASE , N.D. - The Minot Air Force Base Military Affairs Committee met for lunch on January, 6, 2022 at a hotel in Minot, ND. This luncheon takes place every first Thursday of the month as an opportunity for community and military leaders to interact and discuss important topics.

This committee includes briefings from the 5th Bomb Wing and 91st Missile Wing commanders as well as representatives from the local Air National Guard and Army National Guard units.

These meetings show that relationships between base and community leaders are key components to accomplishing the mission and with their combined help, Team Minot can take their work to the next level. The Minot community has supported Minot Air Force Base for nearly 70 years by bringing together military and community leaders. Leaders from the City of Minot collectively helped buy the land where Minot Air Force Base stands today.

“It’s just so important and vital to have that communication and networking between us so that we show Minot Air Force Base how important they are to us and know that we’re important to them as well,” said Carla Dolan, Vice President of the Minot Area Chamber EDC. “We want to make sure there’s that connection and camaraderie between Minot Air Force Base and Minot.”

City leaders work tirelessly with the local community to make changes to better the lives of military members and their families that are assigned to Minot Air Force Base.

For example, the community joined in to help with the annual Cookie Drive. Around 13,000 cookies were made for Airmen who were unable to go home for the holidays and distributed by the base’s first sergeants. Members of the MAC also offer educational opportunities to the Airmen and their families through Minot State University as well as the public and private schools where many of the Airmen’s children attend school.

However the support goes both ways, Minot AFB gives back to the local community by offering Military Working Dog assistance from its Security Forces units to the Ward County Sheriff's Department. The fire department on Minot AFB has also aided in clearing wildfires in the local area as well as assisting the Glenburn Fire Department fire hall when it caught fire in March of 2021. Finally, Airmen from Team Minot participate in mentoring the children of Minot through Companions for Children as well as Airmen from 705 MUNS reading to local 4th graders at Perkett Elementary School.

All of these efforts combined, between base leaders and the community, have not gone unrecognized. One such example of this is the local community winning the Barksdale Trophy for Best Community Support in the Global Strike Challenge of 2019.

It is essential to engage with local communities and to develop a strong bond between the community and military members. That relationship is what allows Team Minot to have success in advocating and collaborating on prominent and important issues to strengthen the local community and United States Air Force.

