Leaders from the City of Minot and Minot Air Force Base gather for the monthly Military Affairs Committee Lunch on Jan. 6, 2022, in Minot, ND. This lunch allows community leaders to engage and discuss important topics that are happening both on Minot Air Force Base and the City of Minot. (U.S Air Force photo by A1C Saomy Sabournin)

Date Taken: 01.06.2022 Date Posted: 01.07.2022 Location: MINOT AFB, ND, US