    MAC Lunch [Image 4 of 4]

    MAC Lunch

    MINOT AFB, ND, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Saomy Sabournin 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Johnny Galbert, 91st Missile Wing Vice Commander, updates the Military Affairs Committee on new events happening at the 91 MW during the MAC Lunch on Jan. 6, 2022, in Minot, ND. This lunch allows community leaders to engage and discuss important topics that are happening both on Minot Air Force Base and the City of Minot. (U.S Air Force photo by A1C Saomy Sabournin)

    This work, MAC Lunch [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Saomy Sabournin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Minot AFB
    Military Affairs Committee
    Team Minot
    City of Minot
    MAC Lunch

