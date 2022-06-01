Stray Management in Mitrovica

Photo By Sgt. Gloria Kamencik | A group of veterinarians interact with some of their adoptable dogs at the Mitro Vet...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Gloria Kamencik | A group of veterinarians interact with some of their adoptable dogs at the Mitro Vet Clinic Veterinare in Mitrovica, Kosovo December 6, 2021. The vets at the clinic are working towards lowering the stray population by educating the public, providing medical care to the strays and adopting out dogs once they are all vaccinated. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gloria Kamencik) see less | View Image Page

Mitro Vet Clinic Veterinare is a clinic run by Dr. Veterinarian Osmani Labinot in Mitcovica, Kosovo. Dr. Labinto has dedicated his career towards helping reduce the population of stray dogs in the area and educating the public. In the beginning, Dr. Labinot worked mostly on household pets, but then saw the great need of care for the stray dogs and built a team that shared the same vision.



“Besides the work that we are doing with the stray dogs, we are trying to work with the people,” said Dr. Labinot, “Working like this we can fulfill working in the long term."



Just this year, Dr. Labinot and his team have treated around 500 stray dogs with 80 having additional medical treatments, which is a significant increase over the past two years. Everyone in the clinic is working towards a long term solution and cooperation with the municipality and the citizens.



“Besides the professional work, you have to be very committed and also really engaged to have the patience and dedication,” said Dr. Labinot. “We are working intensively to treat the stray dogs, but we need the support from the municipality and also from the citizens.”



Part of that long term goal is the adoption process at the clinic. There is an area at the clinic dedicated for the dogs that have received all their necessary medical treatment and are ready for adoption. In 2021, around 25 dogs had been adopted.



“A dog is a companion and they like to live in an environment with a family,” said Dr. Labinot, “It is important to not only look at the appearance of the dog, but to also see the fit with the owner so they can be a part of your family their whole life.”



Dr. Labinot and his team have worked hard to reach out to the public and spread awareness about the stray dog population and care for all animals. He stresses the importance of not abandoning your pets and creating an environment for them where they are safe and comfortable.



“It is very important that we are trying to [reach out] to the new generations so that they will be gentle and to feed the animals and to not abuse the stray dogs,” said Dr. Labinot, “As much as you are caring for them, it also has an impact for the wellbeing of humans.”



Even though the work is hard, Dr. Labinot and his team are determined to have this vision succeed and for the people to share this vision with him.



“When you do work with your heart you will not miss out on success,” said Dr. Labinot, “At the end of the day, you feel so fulfilled and so good that you can help these beings that are alive and that cannot care [for] themselves and need support of others.”