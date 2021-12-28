Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vet in Mitrovica Work to Help Stray Dogs

    MITROVICA, KOSOVO

    12.28.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Gloria Kamencik 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    A group of veterinarians interact with some of their adoptable dogs at the Mitro Vet Clinic Veterinare in Mitrovica, Kosovo December 6, 2021. The vets at the clinic are working towards lowering the stray population by educating the public, providing medical care to the strays and adopting out dogs once they are all vaccinated. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gloria Kamencik)

    Date Taken: 12.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 04:36
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Stray Management in Mitrovica

    NATO
    EUCOM
    USArmyEURAF
    KFOR29

