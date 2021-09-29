Chesterfield County toasts DLA Installation Management Richmond’s wastewater treatment efforts at DSCR with Platinum Award

Courtesy Photo | Chesterfield County officials and Defense Logistics Agency Installation Management...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Chesterfield County officials and Defense Logistics Agency Installation Management Richmond leaders gather Sept. 20, 2021, at Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia, to celebrate the installation’s receipt of the county’s Platinum Award for achieving 100% compliance with the county’s industrial wastewater regulation on Defense Supply Center Richmond. DSCR has won the Platinum award numerous times, making 2021 the 10th consecutive year to receive the award. Pictured from left, Chris DeRose, Chesterfield County water quality compliance specialist; Tom Reinard, DLA Installation Management Richmond deputy site director; George Hayes, Chesterfield County director of utilities; David Gibson, DLA Installation Management Richmond site director; Jimmy Parrish, chief of the installation’s Environmental Management; Abha Sharma, Chesterfield County pretreatment program manager; and Scott Morris, Chesterfield County assistant director of utilities. (Photo by Jackie Roberts) see less | View Image Page

Defense Logistics Agency Installation Management Richmond received the Platinum Award from Chesterfield County, Virginia, officials Sept. 20 for achieving 100% compliance with the county’s industrial wastewater regulations on Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia.



Chesterfield County has two compliance awards: gold and platinum. Gold is for one year of 100% compliance, and platinum is for at least five consecutive years of 100% compliance. Defense Supply Center Richmond has won the Platinum Award numerous times, making 2021 the 10th consecutive year to receive the award.



At least once a year, county officials conduct physical inspections of numerous water-related operation that take place on the installation. These include industrial battery washing stations, numerous oil-water separators, and various industrial vehicle wash racks.



Jimmy Parrish, chief of the Environmental Management Division for the installation, said, “Chesterfield’s regulations govern the quantity and quality of the wastewater that leaves our installation and eventually enters the county’s sewer system. We have filtration equipment and processes in place to maximize the capture and removal of any contaminants, and on top of this, we routinely test to ensure we meet county standards.”



Stephen Porch, one of Richmond’s Environmental Engineers, has the responsibility to manage the wastewater program. “Having our wastewater as clean as it can be allows the county to focus its purification efforts on other customers. It’s a win-win all around,” said Porch.



Editor’s note: The Platinum award given to DSCR is an award given by Chesterfield County and is not the National Association of Clean Water (NACWA) Excellence in Management Recognition Program award.