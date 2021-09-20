Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chesterfield County toasts DLA Installation Management Richmond’s wastewater treatment efforts at DSCR with Platinum Award

    Chesterfield County toasts DLA Installation Management Richmond’s wastewater treatment efforts at DSCR with Platinum Award

    RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Chesterfield County officials and Defense Logistics Agency Installation Management Richmond leaders gather Sept. 20, 2021, at Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia, to celebrate the installation’s receipt of the county’s Platinum Award for achieving 100% compliance with the county’s industrial wastewater regulation on Defense Supply Center Richmond. DSCR has won the Platinum award numerous times, making 2021 the 10th consecutive year to receive the award.

    Pictured from left, Chris DeRose, Chesterfield County water quality compliance specialist; Tom Reinard, DLA Installation Management Richmond deputy site director; George Hayes, Chesterfield County director of utilities; David Gibson, DLA Installation Management Richmond site director; Jimmy Parrish, chief of the installation’s Environmental Management; Abha Sharma, Chesterfield County pretreatment program manager; and Scott Morris, Chesterfield County assistant director of utilities. (Photo by Jackie Roberts)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 09:08
    Photo ID: 6998035
    VIRIN: 210920-D-YB435-1001
    Resolution: 780x557
    Size: 625.9 KB
    Location: RICHMOND, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chesterfield County toasts DLA Installation Management Richmond’s wastewater treatment efforts at DSCR with Platinum Award, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Chesterfield County toasts DLA Installation Management Richmond&rsquo;s wastewater treatment efforts at DSCR with Platinum Award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DSCR
    People and Culture
    Defense Supply Center Richmond Virginia
    Chesterfield County
    Defense Logistics Installation Management Richmond
    Platinum Award

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT