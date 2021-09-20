Chesterfield County toasts DLA Installation Management Richmond’s wastewater treatment efforts at DSCR with Platinum Award

Chesterfield County officials and Defense Logistics Agency Installation Management Richmond leaders gather Sept. 20, 2021, at Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia, to celebrate the installation’s receipt of the county’s Platinum Award for achieving 100% compliance with the county’s industrial wastewater regulation on Defense Supply Center Richmond. DSCR has won the Platinum award numerous times, making 2021 the 10th consecutive year to receive the award.



Pictured from left, Chris DeRose, Chesterfield County water quality compliance specialist; Tom Reinard, DLA Installation Management Richmond deputy site director; George Hayes, Chesterfield County director of utilities; David Gibson, DLA Installation Management Richmond site director; Jimmy Parrish, chief of the installation’s Environmental Management; Abha Sharma, Chesterfield County pretreatment program manager; and Scott Morris, Chesterfield County assistant director of utilities. (Photo by Jackie Roberts)

