No Single Soldier Gets Left Behind

Story by Sgt 1st. Class. Angela Holtby, III Corps Public Affairs

Photos by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman



While the holiday season is a happy time, it can also be a bit lonely for many of our Soldiers across III Armored Corps that are away from their families. The Army has a time-honored reputation for watching out and taking care of its own, especially during the holidays to lift the spirits of Soldiers who could not make it home.



On Dec. 24, Soldiers were treated to a holiday luncheon at the U.S. Army Fort Hood Morale, Welfare and Recreation program and Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers headquarters, along with everyone participating in games and received multiple prizes. Furthermore, Command Sgt. Maj. Cliff Burgoyne, III Armored Corps Senior Enlisted Advisor, stopped by and hosted a fun and challenging obstacle course for the Soldier’s to compete in.



“We are about family, anything that brings us closer together, you have your biological family, family you grew up with, and I consider everyone I served with my family and I don’t see it any different,” said Burgoyne, “It’s called the Army Family and that is why it's important we do events like this.”



In an effort to provide some Christmas cheer, the Fort Hood MWR and BOSS program is ensuring single service members staying on Fort Hood during the holidays have some local events and resources they can participate in.



“It’s really tough during the holidays and especially during this time,”said Pfc. Brianna Wright, BOSS Receptionist. “BOSS offers enjoyment especially here at Fort Hood, it's a home away from home, for me it’s a give and take for the both of us they give us their joy and we give them ours.”



This week during the home for the holidays events on Fort Hood, included multiple activities from gingerbread house competition, ice skating, medieval times, single parent toy drive and other holiday events.



“It’s really good for morale, especially when you have Soldiers who stay behind or they don’t have family in the area,” said Cpl. Areli Cortez, BOSS representative for 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division. “Events like these help the Soldiers to network with others and find new hobbies, plus it also helps with morale.”



“This is my first time coming to a BOSS event,” said Pfc. Cuillin Willig, 1st Cavalry Division. “It was nice getting out of the barracks and being around other people and not being alone.”



It was hard not to ignore the folks behind the scenes who helped make it all possible. Ms. Tracy Thomas, Fort Hood MWR director, greeted each one of the Soldiers as they came in for the holiday luncheon ensuring that they also received a Christmas card from local Fort Hood community members. Special thanks to Yachtmans, Dominion Energy, Boingo, and USAA for sponsoring the holiday luncheon event.