    No Single Soldier Gets Left Behind

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Angela Holtby 

    III Corps

    Command Sgt. Maj. Cliff Burgoyne, left, III Armored Corps Senior Enlisted Advisor, congratulates the winners that attended the holiday luncheon at the U.S. Army Fort Hood Morale, Welfare and Recreation program and Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers headquarters at Fort Hood, Texas, Dec. 24. 2021.

    Date Taken: 12.24.2021
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Fort Hood
    BOSS
    Christmas
    Holidays
    MWR
    III Corps

