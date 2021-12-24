No Single Soldier Gets Left Behind

Command Sgt. Maj. Cliff Burgoyne, left, III Armored Corps Senior Enlisted Advisor, congratulates the winners that attended the holiday luncheon at the U.S. Army Fort Hood Morale, Welfare and Recreation program and Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers headquarters at Fort Hood, Texas, Dec. 24. 2021.

