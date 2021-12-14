Some JBPHH CNIC-housing registered personnel to be assigned to new accommodations

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Joseph Buliavac | 211209-N-RC734-0024 HONOLULU (Dec. 9, 2021) - Sailors and Marines assigned to...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Joseph Buliavac | 211209-N-RC734-0024 HONOLULU (Dec. 9, 2021) - Sailors and Marines assigned to various commands hand out fresh water at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) Navy Exchange Mall parking lot. The JBPHH water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph M. Buliavac) see less | View Image Page

Military and civilians registered with CNIC housing department at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, and who are now living in off-site temporary housing while water services are being restored to affected housing could be asked to move to a new hotel or a new hotel room.



Some individuals and families will be asked to relocate to a new hotel or a new hotel room on Dec. 16 or 17. Personnel needing to relocate will be notified via a letter placed under their hotel room door or a phone call. Notification will provide new hotel location and check-in instructions. All hotels will be in the same general vicinity.



Personnel not relocating will also receive a letter of notification under their hotel room or a phone call no later than one day prior to move. Even if not relocating, a new room key may be required.



All personnel must engage with the hotel Liaison Officer (Navy) to confirm, check-in, and receive keys. Additionally, all personnel must obtain receipts from hotel desk indicating end-period of initial stay to be able to process Temporary Lodging Assistance reimbursement.



This change in temporary housing is primarily the result of reduced room availability at multiple local hotels that supported the initial contract period of performance (Dec. 3-17).



Military personnel will be available to help move belongings.



For questions, please call 808-789-5298 Monday - Sunday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. We expect a high volume of calls initially, so we appreciate your patience.