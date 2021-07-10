Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy Heading to Exchanges in Oklahoma and Texas

Courtesy Photo | Oct. 8 through Nov. 1, Army and Air Force football fans will have an opportunity to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Oct. 8 through Nov. 1, Army and Air Force football fans will have an opportunity to get an up-close view of the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy as it visits Army & Air Force Exchange stores throughout Oklahoma and Texas as part of the Exchange’s participation in the Lockheed Martin Commanders’ Classic presented by USAA. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Oct. 8 through Nov. 1, Army and Air Force football fans will have an opportunity to get an up-close view of the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy as it visits Army & Air Force Exchange stores throughout Oklahoma and Texas as part of the Exchange’s participation in the Lockheed Martin Commanders’ Classic presented by USAA. The annual Army vs. Air Force matchup will be played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Nov. 6.



The famed 170 lb. trophy will make stops at the following Exchange stores:



Friday, Oct. 8 Tinker AFB 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9 Sheppard AFB 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 26 Fort Hood (III Corps Express) 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 26 Fort Hood Clear Creek Exchange 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 27 Camp Mabry 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29 Brook Army Medical Center 8:30 a.m. – 11a.m.

Friday, Oct. 29 Joint Base San Antonio – 12 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Fort Sam Houston

Monday, Nov. 1 Joint Base San Antonio – 9 a.m. – Noon

Lackland AFB

Monday, Nov. 1 Joint Base San Antonio – 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Randolph AFB



“We are excited to bring this experience to Exchange shoppers,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Commander-in-Chief’s trophy tour is a great opportunity to bring the communities we are honored to serve together to celebrate the rich history of our military academies’ sports programs.”



The Army Black Knights and Air Force Falcons have faced off on the football field every year since 1971. The Lockheed Martin Commanders’ Classic presented by USAA will be the first college football game to be played at Globe Life Field, home of MLB’s Texas Rangers. Fans can watch the game on CBS on Nov. 6 at 10:30 a.m. Central. More information on the game can be found on the Exchange’s Hub page at https://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/commandersclassic or by visiting www.commandersclassic.com. Additional information on the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy tour presented by Lockheed Martin will be shared through each participating installation’s Exchange Facebook page.