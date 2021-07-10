Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy Heading to Exchanges in Oklahoma and Texas

Oct. 8 through Nov. 1, Army and Air Force football fans will have an opportunity to get an up-close view of the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy as it visits Army & Air Force Exchange stores throughout Oklahoma and Texas as part of the Exchange’s participation in the Lockheed Martin Commanders’ Classic presented by USAA.

