Exchange Shoppers Can Win Custom 2021 Ford Ranger RTR

    DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Monster Energy have partnered to give Exchange shoppers worldwide a chance to ride off in a custom 2021 Ford Ranger RTR.

    Through Nov. 30, authorized shoppers 18 and older, including honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop at ShopMyExchange.com, can enter for a chance to win the grand prize: a custom 2021 Ford Ranger RTR, valued at $65,000. Sixty-five runners up will each receive a BOXO tool roll valued at $225.

    “The Exchange is excited to give our shoppers a chance to ride off in their dream truck,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “This sweepstakes is one way for the Exchange to honor and celebrate our deserving military community.”

    To enter, shoppers can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. The drawing for winners will take place on or around Dec. 3.

    Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 53rd-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.1 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.

    Media Notes:

    For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Keiana Holleman, 214-312-6514 or hollemankl@aafes.com.

