Exchange Shoppers Can Win Custom 2021 Ford Ranger RTR

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Monster Energy have partnered to give Exchange shoppers worldwide a chance to ride off in a custom 2021 Ford Ranger RTR.



Through Nov. 30, authorized shoppers 18 and older, including honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop at ShopMyExchange.com, can enter for a chance to win the grand prize: a custom 2021 Ford Ranger RTR, valued at $65,000. Sixty-five runners up will each receive a BOXO tool roll valued at $225.



“The Exchange is excited to give our shoppers a chance to ride off in their dream truck,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “This sweepstakes is one way for the Exchange to honor and celebrate our deserving military community.”



To enter, shoppers can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. The drawing for winners will take place on or around Dec. 3.



