Exchange Monster Custom Ford Ranger Sweepstakes

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Monster Energy have partnered to reward the military community with nearly $80,000 in prizes, including the chance to ride off in a custom 2021 Ford Ranger RTR. Exchange shoppers worldwide can enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for a chance to win their dream truck and other great prizes.

