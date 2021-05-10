Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exchange Monster Custom Ford Ranger Sweepstakes

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Monster Energy have partnered to reward the military community with nearly $80,000 in prizes, including the chance to ride off in a custom 2021 Ford Ranger RTR. Exchange shoppers worldwide can enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for a chance to win their dream truck and other great prizes.

    Exchange Shoppers Can Win Custom 2021 Ford Ranger RTR

