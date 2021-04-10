405th AFSB LAR shows 2-1 CAB aviators how to replace failing seal in austere environment

Photo By Cameron Porter | Don Camp, a U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command Logistics Assistance Representative...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Don Camp, a U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command Logistics Assistance Representative assigned to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Army Field Support Battalion Germany, provides technical training to a Soldier with C Company's MEDEVAC flight crew, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, while supporting Saber Junction 21 at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Sept. 23. (U.S. Army Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

HOHENFELS TRAINING AREA, Germany – A U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command Logistics Assistance Representative assigned to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Army Field Support Battalion Germany, provided technical training to Soldiers with C Company's MEDEVAC flight crew from 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, while supporting Saber Junction 21 at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Sept. 23.



Don Camp showed the aviation Soldiers how to replace an engine carbon seal, which was failing and causing excess accumulation of oil on the outside of the aircraft. The structural field repair training in an austere environment that Camp provided to the 2-1 CAB aviators during the exercise greatly improved their knowledge and increases Army readiness.



LARs are Army civilians serving in motor pools, hangars, maintenance shops and offices around the world. Highly trained, they bring more than two dozen specialty skills to Army equipment readiness requirements. They are part of the U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s global network of Army Field Support Brigades and are linked to every echelon of the Army in the field. The 405th AFSB has several LARs with multiple specialties assigned across Europe.



