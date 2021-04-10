Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    405th AFSB LAR shows 2-1 CAB aviators how to replace failing seal in austere environment

    405th AFSB LAR shows 2-1 CAB aviators how to replace failing seal in austere environment

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    10.04.2021

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Don Camp, a U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command Logistics Assistance Representative assigned to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Army Field Support Battalion Germany, provides technical training to a Soldier with C Company's MEDEVAC flight crew, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, while supporting Saber Junction 21 at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Sept. 23. (U.S. Army Courtesy photo)

    405th AFSB LAR shows 2-1 CAB aviators how to replace failing seal in austere environment

