Don Camp, a U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command Logistics Assistance Representative assigned to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Army Field Support Battalion Germany, provides technical training to a Soldier with C Company's MEDEVAC flight crew, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, while supporting Saber Junction 21 at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Sept. 23. (U.S. Army Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 06:06
|Photo ID:
|6871118
|VIRIN:
|211004-A-SM279-956
|Resolution:
|2933x3977
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 405th AFSB LAR shows 2-1 CAB aviators how to replace failing seal in austere environment, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
