Don Camp, a U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command Logistics Assistance Representative assigned to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Army Field Support Battalion Germany, provides technical training to a Soldier with C Company's MEDEVAC flight crew, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, while supporting Saber Junction 21 at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Sept. 23. (U.S. Army Courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 10.04.2021 Date Posted: 10.04.2021 Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE This work, 405th AFSB LAR shows 2-1 CAB aviators how to replace failing seal in austere environment, by Cameron Porter