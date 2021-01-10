Navy Gateway Inns & Suites Becomes Navy Exchange Service Command’s Seventh Business Line

Photo By Kristine Sturkie | On Oct. 1, 2021, a small ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Joint Expeditionary Base...... read more read more Photo By Kristine Sturkie | On Oct. 1, 2021, a small ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Virginia, which served as the official announcement of attainment of ‘Initial Operational Capability’ of Navy Gateway Inns & Suites (NGIS) by the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM). NGIS is now the seventh business line under NEXCOM. Attendees cutting the cake were Rear Adm. Matt Ott, Deputy Chief of Staff for Fleet Ordnance and Supply/Fleet Supply Officer, U.S. Fleet Forces Command; Ed Cannon, Director, CNIC Fleet and Family Readiness; Capt. Michael Witherspoon, Commanding Officer, Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story; Tamara Davis, Director, NGIS; retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi; and Capt. Craig Abraham, Deputy Commander Military Services, NEXCOM. NEXCOM is comprised of 16,000 personnel worldwide facilitating seven business lines, NEX retail stores, Navy Lodge Program, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Ships Store Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Uniform Program Management Office and Telecommunications Program Office. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

With a cut of a ribbon, Navy Gateway Inns and Suites (NGIS) officially becomes the seventh business line under the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM).



“NEXCOM is a purpose-driven worldwide Navy command, laser focused on supporting and sustaining our Navy warfighters and military families,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer of NEXCOM. “With the onboarding of the NGIS program, their TDY mission will undoubtedly provide a vital element in NEXCOM’s portfolio of quality of life benefits, geared to provide for our deserving guests. I’m honored to welcome aboard the NGIS team, and I know they will strengthen our command’s culture which reinforces and celebrates diversity, inclusion and innovation.”



On Oct. 1, a small ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Virginia, which served as the official announcement of attainment of ‘Initial Operational Capability’ of Navy Gateway Inns & Suites by NEXCOM. Those who attended the ceremony included retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi; Ed Cannon, Director, CNIC Fleet and Family Readiness; Rear Adm. Matt Ott, Deputy Chief of Staff for Fleet Ordnance and Supply/Fleet Supply Officer, U.S. Fleet Forces Command; Tracey Ricker, Director, Fleet Installations and Environment, U.S. Fleet Forces Command; Capt. Michael Witherspoon, Commanding Officer, Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story; Capt. Craig Abraham, Deputy Commander Military Services, NEXCOM; and Tamara Davis, Director, NGIS. Following the ribbon cutting, in Navy tradition, those distinguished guests also performed a ceremonial cake cutting.



On Jan. 4, 2021, Gregory J. Slavonic, Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary of the Navy, issued a memorandum that directed the consolidation of the Navy’s Permanent Change of Station lodging program, NEXCOM’s Navy Lodge Program and the Department of the Navy’s Temporary Duty Lodging program, NGIS, under NEXCOM with Initial Operational Capability by Oct. 1, 2021 and Full Operational Capability by 30 September 2022.



NGIS is a professionally managed, business-based DoD Lodging Program. NGIS contributes to mission readiness by offering quality lodging and services for a mobile military community, while keeping official travel costs to a minimum. With more than 17,000 rooms at 61 military installations worldwide, NGIS provides Priority-One lodging for the Official Temporary Duty (TDY) traveler. NGIS delivers comfortable and welcoming accommodations with cost-saving room rates for individual and group TDY travelers, permanent change of station (PCS) travelers, Department of Defense civilians and leisure travelers, retirees, reservists and sponsored guests. For more information or to make a NGIS reservation, visit https://ngis.dodlodging.net/



NEXCOM also oversees Navy Exchange (NEX) stores, Navy Lodge Program, the Ships Store Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Uniform Program Management Office and the Telecommunications Program Office.