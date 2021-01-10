Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Gateway Inns & Suites Becomes Navy Exchange Service Command’s Seventh Business Line [Image 2 of 2]

    Navy Gateway Inns &amp; Suites Becomes Navy Exchange Service Command’s Seventh Business Line

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Kristine Sturkie 

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    On Oct. 1, 2021, a small ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Virginia, which served as the official announcement of attainment of ‘Initial Operational Capability’ of Navy Gateway Inns & Suites (NGIS) by the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM). NGIS is now the seventh business line under NEXCOM. Attendees cutting the cake were Rear Adm. Matt Ott, Deputy Chief of Staff for Fleet Ordnance and Supply/Fleet Supply Officer, U.S. Fleet Forces Command; Ed Cannon, Director, CNIC Fleet and Family Readiness; Capt. Michael Witherspoon, Commanding Officer, Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story; Tamara Davis, Director, NGIS; retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi; and Capt. Craig Abraham, Deputy Commander Military Services, NEXCOM. NEXCOM is comprised of 16,000 personnel worldwide facilitating seven business lines, NEX retail stores, Navy Lodge Program, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Ships Store Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Uniform Program Management Office and Telecommunications Program Office. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story
    Navy Exchange Service Command

