Commissaries help draw attention to health, social, financial benefits of home-cooked meals

By Kathy Milley, DeCA public affairs specialist





FORT LEE, Va. – Every cloud, it is said, has a silver lining. A challenging proposition to believe when the cloud is the COVID pandemic. However, the upside is that more people continue to prioritize preparing more meals at home, reaping the many health, social and financial benefits.



During September’s Family Meals Month, the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) applauds military families’ commitment to focus on the benefits of cooking and eating meals together. The agency is also providing resources that will help turn that commitment into a long-standing tradition.



“Engaging the family to prepare a home-cooked meal and share it around the dinner table can have overwhelmingly positive benefits,” said Deborah Harris, DeCA’s health and wellness program manager, MPH, RD, CDE (Masters of Public Health, registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator).



“Although one of the most significant benefits is improving the nutrition quality of the family diet, frequent family meals also improve family time and communication while making memories, and helps to keep your food budget inline,” she added.



Throughout the year, DeCA and its local commissaries help military customers reap the benefits of preparing meals at home. Many resources are available on commissaries.com.



To help with meal planning, DeCA has created a dietitian-approved meal plan calendar with links including weekly shopping lists for an entire month of family meals (https://www.commissaries.com/sites/default/files/2021-09/Meal-plan-calendar-with-links.pdf), all linked to the family-friendly, nutritious recipes featured on commissaries.com. Simply print off the shopping list for the week, add breakfast and lunch items and your shopping list is ready. You will have everything you need for the week.



If time is an issue, DeCA has prepared a list of no-fuss entrees (https://commissaries.com/sites/default/files/2019-09/no_fuss_entrees.pdf) chosen from the many dietitian-approved "Thinking Outsde the Box recipes featured on commissaries.com (https://www.commissaries.com/healthy-living/healthy-eats).



The list is designed to minimize preparation time with quick and easy meal solutions featuring ingredients that will save money at the commissary. It features links to quick-prep recipes using a slow cooker, microwave or pressure cooker; make-ahead freezer meals; one skillet meals and entrees using prepared protein like rotisserie chicken and canned tuna.



DeCA is continually adding new dietitian-approved recipes to commissaries.com, ensuring military families have the tools they need to prepare more meals at home, improving the nutrition quality of their diet. There are even recipes from celebrity chef Robert Irvine, who develops delicious, nutritious recipes just for commissary customers.



Customers can also visit the Healthy Living tab on commissaries.com to learn nutrition tips, set goals and download other meal planning resources, all designed to make it a bit easier to gather the family around the table for a home-cooked meal.



“I challenge our families to set a goal of cooking at least two additional weekly meals at home,” said Harris. “Use the resources on commissaries.com to make meal planning quick and easy. We, at DeCA, are committed to helping our patrons make shared meals at home fun, affordable and more nutritious.”

