During September’s Family Meals Month, the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) applauds military families’ commitment to focus on the benefits of cooking and eating meals together. The agency is also providing resources that will help turn that commitment into a long-standing tradition
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2021 13:05
|Photo ID:
|6854100
|VIRIN:
|210923-O-ZZ999-001
|Resolution:
|1080x1080
|Size:
|413.46 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commissaries help draw attention to health, social, financial benefits of home-cooked meals, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Commissaries help draw attention to health, social, financial benefits of home-cooked meals
LEAVE A COMMENT