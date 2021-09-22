NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Projects U.S. Army Combat Power for Exercise Defender Pacific 21

Photo By Daniel Mayberry | 210826-N-TA290-1004 HONOLULU (August 26, 2021) Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet...... read more read more Photo By Daniel Mayberry | 210826-N-TA290-1004 HONOLULU (August 26, 2021) Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center (NAVSUP FLC) Pearl Harbor's Ocean Terminal Division projects combat power supporting the U.S. Army 2nd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment. NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor’s Ocean Terminal Division processed and offloaded hundreds of pieces of gear and aircraft during Defender Pacific 21 (DP21). DP21 is a multi-national U.S. Army that provides interactive training in support of the U.S. Defense Strategy. NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor’s Ocean Terminal Division continues to be dedicated to enabling the warfighter’s mission by meeting their needs in the operational arena. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Mayberry/Released) see less | View Image Page

Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistic Center (FLC) Pearl Harbor provides logistics solutions to U.S. Army Pacific in support of Exercise Defender Pacific 21 (DP21) through its ocean terminal division.



The ocean terminal division is one of the most strategic seaports in the mid-Pacific, capable of multi-port-on loads, equipment handlers, crane operators, and a helicopter landing platform. All these services were required to deliver and received the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (2nd IBCT), 25th Infantry Division’s (ID) equipment throughout the Indo-Pacific for the successful completion of DP21.



“Hawai`i is the most remote island chain in the world, and the ocean terminal seaport is the largest military seaport in the archipelago,” said NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Ocean Terminals Director Lt. Cmdr. Justin Champine. “Our ocean terminal is uniquely positioned to support every branch of the U.S. military and foreign allies when necessary. Supporting operations such as Defender Pacific (21), gives our team an opportunity to not only support our nation’s national defense strategy but also exercise our own agility and readiness for future missions.”



“Defender Pacific ‘21 is a U.S. Army Pacific exercise that demonstrates strategic deployment and joint operational maneuver of forces into and across the Indo-Pacific theater,” said Col. Rob Phillips, Headquarters US Army Pacific. “Defender Pacific enhances our ability to dynamically employ forces to address the full range of security concerns in support of our regional alliances and international agreements. It enables follow-on exchanges and exercises with our allies and partners to deepen interoperability and the trust we have built over decades to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. Bottom line – We can be anywhere in the region to support our allies and partners at the time of need.”



From March to September 2021, the ocean terminal division supported DP21 by aiding four ships on loads and four ships offloads, as the 2nd IBCT, 25th ID participated in exercises across the Indo-Pacific theater, demonstrating U.S. strategic deployment and joint operational maneuver capabilities, and participating in various operations with allied nations in the region. In total, 769 pieces of warfighting equipment to include 33 aircraft were shipped and recovered from four locations throughout the Indo-Pacific.



“Our team at NAVSUP (FLC Pearl Harbor) is proud of the work we put in,” said Manuel Galera, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Ocean Terminals Deputy Director. “They put in hard work to ensure that every piece of cargo is safe and accounted for."



NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor regularly works with Navy reservists, Military Sealift Command Pacific, U.S. Army Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, U.S. Transportation Command and Hawaii Stevedores, Inc. to meet the needs of large operations. This streamlined augmentation increases the agility of the seaport to scale the required manpower and capabilities to meet the needs of the mission.



NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. NAVSUP and the Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics, and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars.