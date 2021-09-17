Leadership changes hands at Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Kings Bay

Courtesy Photo | KINGS Bay, Ga. (Sept. 17, 2021) Cmdr. Adrian Gaskin turns over leadership of Naval...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | KINGS Bay, Ga. (Sept. 17, 2021) Cmdr. Adrian Gaskin turns over leadership of Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Kings Bay to Cmdr. Suzanne Tschauner, during a change of charge ceremony at NBHC Kings Bay onboard Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, Sept. 17. Gaskin served as officer in charge from June 2018 to September 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ashley Berumen/Released) see less | View Image Page

KINGS BAY, Ga. ─ Cmdr. Adrian Gaskin relinquished charge of Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Kings Bay to Cmdr. Suzanne Tschauner during a ceremony at the clinic (aboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay) on Sept. 17.



The outdoor ceremony included face masks and social distancing.



Capt. Teresa Allen, Naval Hospital Jacksonville commander and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville commanding officer, presented Gaskin with the Meritorious Service Medal for outstanding meritorious service in performance of her duties as officer in charge (OIC).



Gaskin, a Medical Service Corps officer and native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, served as the clinic’s OIC from June 2018 to September 2021. Prior to that, she served as associate director of clinical support services at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth and director of training and readiness for USNS Comfort (T-AH 20).



Under Gaskin’s leadership, the clinic’s 168 staff: delivered care to 11,500 patients (including operational forces); implemented a medical readiness clinic; achieved 85 percent medical readiness of tenant commands; earned The Gold Seal of Approval® and Primary Care Medical Home certification from The Joint Commission; improved patient participation in preventive health screenings; reduced pharmacy wait times; supported the safety of staff and equipment during three tropical weather events; earned two Surgeon General’s Blue H Awards; and underwent successful surveys by The Joint Commission, College of American Pathologists, Navy Medicine Inspector General, and safety and industrial hygiene.



The clinic collaborated on a $30 million facility modernization project with no disruption to patient care. During the pandemic, the clinic team established COVID-19 testing, drive-up pharmacy, a prescription refill kiosk, and COVID-19 vaccinations.



Gaskin led NBHC Kings Bay during its transition to the Defense Health Agency and the establishment of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Kings Bay. She served as Navy Medicine’s specialty leader for medical laboratory science.



Gaskin’s next duty station is Naval Medical Center San Diego, with an operational assignment aboard USNS Mercy (T-AH 19).



Incoming OIC, Cmdr. Suzanne Tschauner, is a Medical Service Corps officer and native of Hastings, Nebraska. She served most recently as director for administration at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam.



NBHC Kings Bay is one of Naval Hospital (NH) Jacksonville’s five branch health clinics, and NMRTU Kings Bay is one of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Jacksonville’s five units. NH Jacksonville and NMRTC Jacksonville deliver health care and readiness to active duty, active duty family members, and retired service members. To learn more, visit: https://jacksonville.tricare.mil.