Montgomery, Ala. - With roots dating back to 1952, the 187th Fighter Wing, located in Montgomery, Ala., is an evolving elite force. Sept. 11, 2001 tested the capabilities of the famously known Red Tails. Immediately following the 9/11 attacks, the 187th was called into action. Within hours of the attacks, the 187th had jets in the air flying Combat Air Patrol missions over the largest cities in the southeastern United States. The unit sustained this effort for Operation Noble Eagle for one year following the events of Sept. 11.



The Red Tails Remember - today, the Airmen and civilians of the 187th

Fighter Wing honored the fallen of 9/11 with a three mile ruck march at

Dannelly Field, Montgomery, Ala. Three miles to honor the 2,977 lives and 20 pound rucksacks on this 20 year anniversary.



Master Sgt. Jeffery L. Carter finished first with a pace of 14 minutes and

17 seconds and completed the three miles with a time of 42 minutes and 20 seconds.



Carter, like others who recall where they were on 9/11 will always remember that day.



"I was active duty at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana, just finished the night shift. About an hour after I went to sleep I was awaken to an alert. My first question - exercise or real?," said Carter.



Military forces were placed on force protection Delta or FPCON DELTA, a

posture in response to a terrorist attack.



"It would be three or four weeks before things settled down. All we knew was what the news was reporting. Our job was rotating our post and staying alert," said Carter.



Carter describes the events of 9/11 as career defining.



"9/11 defined every part of my career. Every aspect, good, bad, learning and growing all defined by 9/11," said Carter.



The ruck march is one way to commemorate the 20 year anniversary of 9/11. It is easy to forget the realities of 9/11 and the following days, months and years after. Not remembering is not an option for Carter, who has what he describes as Irish Twins, a son, 12, and daughter, 11.



"My children ask if I was scared. I was not, I was unsure of what was going on. This day was real, it changed the world," said Carter.



Carter believes joining the military is an all-out commitment. You cannot

half-step, join and go all the way.