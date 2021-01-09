Army & Air Force Exchange Service Launches 12 Weeks of Black Friday Deals for Holiday Shopping

Courtesy Photo | Military shoppers looking for Black Friday savings but not the typical crowds can take...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Military shoppers looking for Black Friday savings but not the typical crowds can take advantage of the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s 12 Weeks of Black Friday Deals. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Military shoppers looking for Black Friday savings but not the typical crowds can take advantage of the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s 12 Weeks of Black Friday Deals.



From Sept. 3 through Nov. 24, shoppers will find Black Friday prices in-store and at ShopMyExchange.com on electronics, clothing, jewelry, sporting goods and more. New deals and specials will roll out each Friday for 12 weeks. This marks the second year the Exchange has offered weekly deals leading up to Black Friday.



“Military families can get a jump on their holiday shopping with 12 weeks of great deals,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “Whether in store or online, the Exchange has you covered with tax-free shopping and military-exclusive prices.”



Military shoppers can use buy online, pick up in store service and curbside pickup.



Shoppers can find these weekly deals by visiting ShopMyExchange.com and clicking on Weekly Ad.



Veterans using their Exchange benefit can take advantage of 12 Weeks of Black Friday Deals too. All honorably discharged Veterans can shop at ShopMyExchange.com, and service-connected disabled Veterans can shop in store too. Veterans can find out more about their shopping benefits at Exchange’s community Hub page at https://bit.ly/Vets4Life.



This year marks the first season of holiday shopping for Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilian employees, who received in-store shopping privileges this spring.