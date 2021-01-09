Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service Launches 12 Weeks of Black Friday Deals for Holiday Shopping

    Army &amp; Air Force Exchange Service Launches 12 Weeks of Black Friday Deals for Holiday Shopping

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Military shoppers looking for Black Friday savings but not the typical crowds can take advantage of the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s 12 Weeks of Black Friday Deals.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 16:22
    Photo ID: 6813350
    VIRIN: 210901-D-ZZ999-001
    Resolution: 1500x600
    Size: 314.28 KB
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army & Air Force Exchange Service Launches 12 Weeks of Black Friday Deals for Holiday Shopping, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army &amp; Air Force Exchange Service Launches 12 Weeks of Black Friday Deals for Holiday Shopping

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exchange
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT