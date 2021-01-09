DLA Troop Support says goodbye to seven civilian retirees

Photo By Nancy Benecki | The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support celebrated the retirement of seven civilian...... read more read more Photo By Nancy Benecki | The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support celebrated the retirement of seven civilian employees during a ceremony August 27, 2021 during a ceremony at its headquarters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The retirees are Tom Scariato (left), 35 years of service; Nilda Bermontiz, 41 years of service; Richard Jankowski, 37 years of service; Kenneth O’Donnell, 35 years of service; Gary Wisniewski, 35 years of service; Vanessa Carter, 37 years of service; and Vincent Valinotti, 33 years of service. see less | View Image Page

The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support celebrated the retirement of seven civilian employees during a ceremony August 27 in Philadelphia.



DLA Troop Support Deputy Director Richard Ellis presided over the ceremony and congratulated the new retirees on their combined 253 years of federal service.



“As the DLA Troop Support Deputy Commander, I am honored to celebrate the dedicated workforce here in our Philadelphia headquarters,” Ellis said. “I have told people many times that I have never worked for such a dedicated, hard-working, patriotic bunch as the folks here at DLA Troop Support.”



Each retiree received a certificate of retirement, DLA Troop Support mementos and a commander’s coin. In addition, their spouses received a certificate of appreciation.



“Whenever there is a contingency operation or emergency, who does [the military] look to? They look to you, they look to Troop Support to fulfill that mission,” Ellis said. “Your service is indelibly marked on the record of success. Those years are characterized by the excellence embodied and reputation of DLA Troop Support. For that I am truly grateful.”



The retirees were:

• Nilda Bermontiz, 41 years of service, Construction and Equipment

• Richard Jankowski, 37 years of service, Business Process Support

• Vanessa Carter, 37 years of service, Construction and Equipment

• Tom Scariato, 35 years of service, Construction and Equipment

• Kenneth O’Donnell, 35 years of service, Procurement

• Gary Wisniewski, 35 years of service, Construction and Equipment

• Vincent Valinotti, 33 years of service, Medical