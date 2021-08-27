DLA Troop Support says goodbye to seven civilian retirees

The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support celebrated the retirement of seven civilian employees during a ceremony August 27, 2021 during a ceremony at its headquarters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The retirees are Tom Scariato (left), 35 years of service; Nilda Bermontiz, 41 years of service; Richard Jankowski, 37 years of service; Kenneth O’Donnell, 35 years of service; Gary Wisniewski, 35 years of service; Vanessa Carter, 37 years of service; and Vincent Valinotti, 33 years of service.

