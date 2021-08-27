Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Troop Support says goodbye to seven civilian retirees

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2021

    Photo by Nancy Benecki 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support celebrated the retirement of seven civilian employees during a ceremony August 27, 2021 during a ceremony at its headquarters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The retirees are Tom Scariato (left), 35 years of service; Nilda Bermontiz, 41 years of service; Richard Jankowski, 37 years of service; Kenneth O’Donnell, 35 years of service; Gary Wisniewski, 35 years of service; Vanessa Carter, 37 years of service; and Vincent Valinotti, 33 years of service.

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 11:32
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Troop Support says goodbye to seven civilian retirees, by Nancy Benecki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Defense Logistics Agency
    DLA
    DLA Troop Support
    Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support

