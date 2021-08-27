Sergeant Major Williams Retires from the United States Marine Corps

Photo By Erin Rohn | Sergeant Major (SgtMaj) Charles R. Williams, outgoing SgtMaj of Marine Corps...... read more read more Photo By Erin Rohn | Sergeant Major (SgtMaj) Charles R. Williams, outgoing SgtMaj of Marine Corps Installations Command (MCICOM), receives the American flag during the MCICOM Relief and Appointment ceremony on August 27, 2021 at the National Museum of the Marine Corps. MCICOM exercises command and control of Marine Corps installations via regional commanders in order to provide oversight, direction and coordination of installation services and to optimize support to the Operating Forces, tenants and activities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Erin Rohn) see less | View Image Page

On Friday, August 27 Sergeant Major (SgtMaj) Charles R. Williams retired from the United States Marine Corps after 28 years of service.



Before retiring, SgtMaj Williams served as the Sergeant Major of Marine Corps Installations Command (MCICOM) at the Pentagon from June 1, 2018 to August 27, 2021.



“For SgtMaj Williams, this will be the end of 28 years of service, and the previous 23 of them have been served around the globe, across the [Marine Air-Ground Task Force], in recruiting, [as a Marine Officer Instructor], in the drill field and in our operating units,” said Brigadier General (BGen) Daniel B. Conley, MCICOM Commander. “And after 23 years of experience and distinguished service, SgtMaj took on another challenge and joined the installation facilities as the SgtMaj at Marine Corps Base Quantico. That team was so successful in those two years that SgtMaj spent at Quantico, that we are still seeing the benefits of what that team did then, three years ago.”



SgtMaj Williams enlisted in the Marine Corps on September 16, 1993 and later graduated from Military Occupational Specialties (MOS) training as an Aviation Operation Specialist.



"I’d like to give you a number,” said Lieutenant General Edward D. Banta, Deputy Commandant, Installations and Logistics. “10,205. Do you know what that is? 10,205 days ago, SgtMaj Williams joined the Marine Corps. He joined the Marine Corps because his mom, Annie, signed his papers at 17 years old. Sgt Maj Williams, you will be missed and you have touched thousands of Marines in your 10,205 days with us.”



During his service, SgtMaj Williams deployed to Cuba, Afghanistan and Japan. His decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with Combat V and four Gold Stars in lieu of fifth award, Joint Service Achievement Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with one Gold Star in lieu of second award, Combat Action Ribbon and Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal. On August 27, 2021 he received the Legion of Merit Gold Star in lieu of second award for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding service as SgtMaj of MCICOM from May 2018 to August 2021.



In his final remarks to SgtMaj Williams and his family, BGen Conley spoke directly to the Williams family.



“I know this did not come without cost. Nobody wears this uniform for 28 years without families making an awful lot of sacrifice. We return him to you, a little bit older, a little bit grayer, hopefully a little more wise, but we return him to you with gratitude.”