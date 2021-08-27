Marine Corps Installations Command (MCICOM) Relief and Appointment

Photo By Erin Rohn | Sergeant Major (SgtMaj) Charles R. Williams, outgoing SgtMaj of Marine Corps...... read more read more Photo By Erin Rohn | Sergeant Major (SgtMaj) Charles R. Williams, outgoing SgtMaj of Marine Corps Installations Command (MCICOM), receives the American flag during the MCICOM Relief and Appointment ceremony on August 27, 2021 at the National Museum of the Marine Corps. MCICOM exercises command and control of Marine Corps installations via regional commanders in order to provide oversight, direction and coordination of installation services and to optimize support to the Operating Forces, tenants and activities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Erin Rohn) see less | View Image Page

On Friday, August 27, Sergeant Major (SgtMaj) Charles R. Williams was relieved from his appointment as SgtMaj of MCICOM by SgtMaj Johnathan R. Radel.



SgtMaj Williams served as the MCICOM SgtMaj since June 1, 2018. Immediately following the ceremony, Williams retired from the United States Marine Corps after 28 years of service.



“It’s a great day for the command. It’s not about me or SgtMaj Radel, it’s about the men and women who serve, lead and support MCICOM across the globe,” said retired SgtMaj Williams. “We’re talking about 25 bases and stations, over 30,000 individuals making this thing work. I want to thank the men and women at MCICOM here at the headquarters and across all the regions for their dedicated support and service that they do on a daily basis.”



Relieving SgtMaj Williams is SgtMaj Radel, who was previously assigned to Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Camp Pendleton as the MCAS Sergeant Major.



“It is a great day. It is a bittersweet day,” said Brigadier General Daniel B. Conley, Commander MCICOM. It is always hard to say goodbye to a leader in a unit, particularly one as accomplished and distinguished as SgtMaj Williams. But it is also a great day because we get to welcome SgtMaj Radel and his team to MCICOM.“



SgtMaj Radel enlisted in the Marine Corps on May 22, 1995 and trained to become an infantry rifleman. He has deployed to the Mediterranean three times in support of the 24th, 22nd and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Special Operations Capable.



“Being here for only a week, to see the determination, the drive and the ethos that the MCICOM team has, is amazing,” said SgtMaj Radel. “That’s a unit that I want to be a part of. I’m honored that I have the opportunity to be a part of that team.”



His previous assignments include U.S. Embassy Sarajevo, Bosnia and U.S. Consulate Hong Kong where he served as the Watch Stander, Assistant Detachment Commander and Detachment Commander, Company First Sergeant of Force Reconnaissance Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force, Squadron Sergeant Major of Marine Wing Communication Squadron 18 and Squadron Sergeant Major of Marine Aviation Logistic Squadron 36.