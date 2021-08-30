Exchange’s Fee-Free Layaway Helps Military Shoppers Budget Holiday Gifts

Photo By Marisa Conner | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is offering fee-free holiday layaway! Starting...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is offering fee-free holiday layaway! Starting Sept. 1, the Exchange is waiving its layaway service fee on select items, including toys, bikes, laptops, iPads, tablets and more. The Exchange’s layaway also keeps presents out of sight until the holidays! see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Military shoppers making their holiday lists and checking them twice will have a little extra help from the Army & Air Force Exchange Service in budgeting their gift shopping.



Beginning Sept. 1, the Exchange will waive the $3 service fee on select layaway items, including toys, bikes, computers, iPads and tablets.



“The Exchange’s fee-free layaway is a great tool to manage gift-buying for family and friends,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “As a bonus, it also keeps presents out of sight until the big day.”



The $3 service fee is waived for select items of $25 or more. The standard deposit of 15% of the item's price is still required to put the product on layaway. For toys and bikes, the items must be picked up within 60 days or by Dec. 24, whichever comes first. For computers, laptops, iPads, notebooks and tablets, the items must be picked up within 30 days or by Dec. 15. Some exclusions apply. See customer service at your local Exchange for more details.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 53rd-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.1 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Marisa Conner at 214-312-5111 or connermar@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange