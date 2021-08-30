The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is offering fee-free holiday layaway! Starting Sept. 1, the Exchange is waiving its layaway service fee on select items, including toys, bikes, laptops, iPads, tablets and more. The Exchange’s layaway also keeps presents out of sight until the holidays!

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2021 Date Posted: 08.30.2021 11:24 Photo ID: 6809835 VIRIN: 210830-D-DO482-0001 Resolution: 4584x5784 Size: 708.8 KB Location: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exchange’s Fee-Free Layaway Helps Military Shoppers Budget Holiday Gifts, by Marisa Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.