The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is offering fee-free holiday layaway! Starting Sept. 1, the Exchange is waiving its layaway service fee on select items, including toys, bikes, laptops, iPads, tablets and more. The Exchange’s layaway also keeps presents out of sight until the holidays!
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2021 11:24
|Photo ID:
|6809835
|VIRIN:
|210830-D-DO482-0001
|Resolution:
|4584x5784
|Size:
|708.8 KB
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exchange’s Fee-Free Layaway Helps Military Shoppers Budget Holiday Gifts, by Marisa Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Exchange’s Fee-Free Layaway Helps Military Shoppers Budget Holiday Gifts
