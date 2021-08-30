Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exchange’s Fee-Free Layaway Helps Military Shoppers Budget Holiday Gifts

    Exchange’s Fee-Free Layaway Helps Military Shoppers Budget Holiday Gifts

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2021

    Photo by Marisa Conner 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is offering fee-free holiday layaway! Starting Sept. 1, the Exchange is waiving its layaway service fee on select items, including toys, bikes, laptops, iPads, tablets and more. The Exchange’s layaway also keeps presents out of sight until the holidays!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 11:24
    Photo ID: 6809835
    VIRIN: 210830-D-DO482-0001
    Resolution: 4584x5784
    Size: 708.8 KB
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exchange’s Fee-Free Layaway Helps Military Shoppers Budget Holiday Gifts, by Marisa Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Exchange&rsquo;s Fee-Free Layaway Helps Military Shoppers Budget Holiday Gifts

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT