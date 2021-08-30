Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2021

    Story by Kristine Sturkie 

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    As part of its virtual event series, the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) along with MWR Navy Entertainment, is hosting the Get Reset Labor Day weekend. The event will feature a virtual 5k race as well as virtual musical performances.

    Registration for the Run to Reset 5k is now open through September 6, 2021. The first 1,500 people to register for the virtual 5k will receive a free commemorative medal, while supplies last.
    Participants in the 5k race can run at their own pace to a virtual finish line anytime September 2 – 6, 2021. Registration is available at myNavyExchange.com/NEXtLevel5K. Participants who register for all five races will receive a limited edition challenge coin, while supplies last.

    In addition to the race, the virtual event will also feature Sound to Reset live musical performances beginning Sept. 2. All the concerts will be shown on Facebook.com/NavyExchange. The concert dates and times are as follows:

    Sept. 2

    9:00 p.m. EST Kylie Morgan

    Sept. 3

    7:00 p.m. EST Timmy Brown
    8:00 p.m. EST SixForty1
    9:00 p.m. EST Blessid Union of Souls

    Sept. 4

    7:00 p.m. EST Ashley Cooke
    8:00 p.m. EST Social Order
    9:00 p.m. EST Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers
    10:00 p.m. EST Rayne Johnson

    Sept. 5

    9:00 p.m. EST David Cook

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 09:47
    Story ID: 404151
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Run to Reset Gives NEX Patrons a Chance to Run Virtual 5K, by Kristine Sturkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

