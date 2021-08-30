As part of its virtual event series, the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) along with MWR Navy Entertainment, is hosting the Get Reset Labor Day weekend. The event will feature a virtual 5k race as well as virtual musical performances. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2021 Date Posted: 08.30.2021 09:47 Photo ID: 6809713 VIRIN: 210830-N-QY289-0001 Resolution: 1200x628 Size: 184.46 KB Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Run to Reset Gives NEX Patrons a Chance to Run Virtual 5K, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.