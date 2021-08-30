Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Run to Reset Gives NEX Patrons a Chance to Run Virtual 5K

    Run to Reset Gives NEX Patrons a Chance to Run Virtual 5K

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2021

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    As part of its virtual event series, the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) along with MWR Navy Entertainment, is hosting the Get Reset Labor Day weekend. The event will feature a virtual 5k race as well as virtual musical performances. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Run to Reset Gives NEX Patrons a Chance to Run Virtual 5K

